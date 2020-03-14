Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 75,277 TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,277 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 679.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 2,942.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,153,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000,000 after purchasing an additional 316,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 764,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,797,000 after purchasing an additional 97,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCF. UBS Group upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of TCF opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

