Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,261 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Qualys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $714,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 43,314 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Shares of QLYS opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.22. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $95.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $313,673.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,426 shares in the company, valued at $19,051,483.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,402,100.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,511 shares of company stock worth $2,450,975. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

