Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,722 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 511,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,686 shares of company stock worth $1,563,897 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

