Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.74 Million Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of HD Supply worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in HD Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 115,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 917.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 931,785 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth about $39,175,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 782,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 618,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HDS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $31.70 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.