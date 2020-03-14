Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of First Horizon National worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,861 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,329,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,582,000 after purchasing an additional 727,520 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,329,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,846,000 after purchasing an additional 390,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 351,963 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.