Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $91.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.