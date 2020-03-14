Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.62 Million in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Itron as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 392,671 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,970,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,468,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI opened at $61.29 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $446,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.