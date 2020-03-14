Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.80 Million in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of UniFirst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNF opened at $169.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06. UniFirst Corp has a one year low of $136.13 and a one year high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $74,759.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

