Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.94 Million in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Spire as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 206,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,469,000 after purchasing an additional 127,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 383,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,972,000 after purchasing an additional 103,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spire by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

SR opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.