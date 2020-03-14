Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,643,254.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.