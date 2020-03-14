Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 269,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

