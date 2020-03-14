Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,847 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Simpson Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 32,768 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 609.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,860,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE SSD opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $99,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock worth $410,881 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

