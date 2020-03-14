Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Jabil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 78.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.17). Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $626,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,847,741.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,647,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,657 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

