Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of SINA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SINA. CWM LLC boosted its position in SINA by 374.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SINA by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SINA alerts:

Shares of SINA stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.44. SINA Corp has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. SINA had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

SINA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SINA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.