Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 18,359 BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of TECH stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $163.12 and a 52 week high of $223.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.43.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,999 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total transaction of $1,740,262.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,652. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. TheStreet raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.