Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 71,378 Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,709,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,524,000 after purchasing an additional 178,773 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Catalent by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after buying an additional 330,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,659,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 863,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,615,000 after buying an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Catalent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.77. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

