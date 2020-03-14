Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,096 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,477,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,167,000 after acquiring an additional 184,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,298 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,204,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,769,000 after acquiring an additional 344,600 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1,357.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,642,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $56,734,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 231.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

CY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.74.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.