Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 14,118 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VST opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

