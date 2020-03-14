Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 332,714 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 332,714 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Aecom worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Aecom by 24.5% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,482 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Aecom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,044,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aecom by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,949,000 after purchasing an additional 126,510 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,623,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,169,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,444,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Aecom has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

