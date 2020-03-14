Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 35,864 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,864 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Autoliv worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,593,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

NYSE:ALV opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.54. Autoliv Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

