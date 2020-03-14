Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.69 Million Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Brooks Automation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 499,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,105.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,088 shares of company stock worth $4,460,201 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

