Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.84 Million Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of SkyWest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,658,000 after acquiring an additional 234,844 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in SkyWest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,028,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after acquiring an additional 108,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht purchased 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.61. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

