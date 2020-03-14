Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 231.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 84,112 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 72,726 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,446,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 434,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after buying an additional 66,517 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,014,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 62,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $74,202.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,036.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.54. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.