Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 163,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of CVB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CVBF opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.06. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

