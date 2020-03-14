Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Mdu Resources Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 57,024 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,896,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,360,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 179,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

MDU stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

