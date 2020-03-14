Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 225,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of Retail Opportunity Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 71.82%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

