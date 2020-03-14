Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 116,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 49,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 80,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE:SJI opened at $24.58 on Friday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

