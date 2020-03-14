Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Southwest Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after buying an additional 265,691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,231,000 after buying an additional 134,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 380.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 88,124 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWX stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

