Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,736 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Universal Forest Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.72. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 8.59%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

