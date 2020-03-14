Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWB shares. TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens cut Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSE:GWB opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

