Gritstone Oncology’s (GRTS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GRTS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of GRTS opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a negative net margin of 2,163.41%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 491.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

