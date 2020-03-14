GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 382.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848,810 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.46% of GSX Techedu worth $23,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,726,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after buying an additional 1,271,160 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,393,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,040,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,674,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX opened at $39.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. GSX Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 301.46.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 412.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSX. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. 86 Research cut GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

