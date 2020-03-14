GXChain (GXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.78 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00004766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, QBTC, Bit-Z and Huobi. In the last week, GXChain has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $16.14 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00030710 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, OTCBTC, QBTC, BigONE, Binance, Huobi and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.