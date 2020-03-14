Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 710,900 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 610,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hallador Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hallador Energy by 38.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 82.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNRG opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $78.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. Analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.