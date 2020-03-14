HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,675 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $493.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.69. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

