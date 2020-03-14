Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million.

HROW traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 439,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,036. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $116.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.31. Harrow Health has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

