Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Up 16.3% in February

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

