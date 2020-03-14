Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.87%.

NASDAQ:HCAP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.72. 20,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,790. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 million, a P/E ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.73. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

