Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Up 14.6% in February

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKN opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

