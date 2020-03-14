HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 432.00% from the company’s previous close.

TRVN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 215,404 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

