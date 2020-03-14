HC2’s (HCHC) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

HC2 stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. HC2 has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $124.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 987,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,275 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 794.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 47.3% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 221,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 149,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 45,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

