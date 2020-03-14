H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,221,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,483,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 69,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $611.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.46. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

