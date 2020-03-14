Head-To-Head Analysis: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Washington Prime Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.31 billion 9.57 $419.97 million $4.88 19.79 Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.48 $4.27 million $1.18 1.44

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Extra Space Storage and Washington Prime Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 2 5 2 0 2.00 Washington Prime Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus price target of $112.78, indicating a potential upside of 16.78%. Washington Prime Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Washington Prime Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Prime Group is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Volatility & Risk

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 34.48% 15.82% 5.42% Washington Prime Group 0.12% 0.10% 0.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Washington Prime Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.4%. Extra Space Storage pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Prime Group pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Washington Prime Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Washington Prime Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group and Shelby's Sugar Shop are registered trademarks of the Company. Trademark and patent registrations for Tangible are currently pending.

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.