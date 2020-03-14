Head to Head Review: Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and LMP Automotive (NYSE:LMPX)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and LMP Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $7.21 billion 0.15 $184.40 million $9.46 5.83 LMP Automotive $10.86 million 6.69 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Asbury Automotive Group and LMP Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 LMP Automotive 0 0 1 0 3.00

Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus price target of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.53%. LMP Automotive has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 246.74%. Given LMP Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LMP Automotive is more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 2.56% 31.64% 6.38% LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats LMP Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 97 new vehicle franchises representing 29 brands of automobiles at 83 dealership locations; and 25 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

