Head-To-Head Review: China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and LendingClub (NASDAQ:LC)

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and LendingClub, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A LendingClub 0 1 3 0 2.75

LendingClub has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 135.33%. Given LendingClub’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than China Customer Relations Centers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and LendingClub’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers $141.43 million 0.80 $16.09 million N/A N/A LendingClub $758.61 million 1.06 -$30.75 million $0.02 451.50

China Customer Relations Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LendingClub.

Profitability

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and LendingClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A LendingClub -4.05% 0.25% 0.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of LendingClub shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of LendingClub shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LendingClub has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LendingClub beats China Customer Relations Centers on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tai'an, the People's Republic of China.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

