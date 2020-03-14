Head-To-Head Survey: Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) versus Innodata (NYSE:INOD)

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

Clarivate Analytics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarivate Analytics and Innodata’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate Analytics $974.34 million 7.28 -$210.98 million $0.35 56.03 Innodata $57.42 million 0.48 N/A N/A N/A

Innodata has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate Analytics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Clarivate Analytics and Innodata, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate Analytics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clarivate Analytics currently has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.01%. Given Clarivate Analytics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clarivate Analytics is more favorable than Innodata.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate Analytics and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate Analytics -21.65% -3.43% -1.17% Innodata -2.87% -5.35% -3.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Clarivate Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Clarivate Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Innodata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clarivate Analytics beats Innodata on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc. operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law. The Synodex segment transforms medical records into useable digital data and applies technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment offers various tools and related professional services, such as content amplification solution, integrated newswire services, an influencer targeting solution to help PR professionals identify influencers, and media monitoring and analysis solution. This segment also provides media monitoring and PR measurement; and PR reporting and measurement services, including custom reports and PR measurement and social media/influencer analysis, as well as Bulldog Reporter, a publisher of PR-related news and a popular e-newsletter, and Bulldog Awards, a PR awards program that recognizes outstanding performance among PR and communications professionals and agencies. In addition, it provides various services, including acquisition, transformation, and digital data enrichment. In addition, the company offers digital operations management and analytics, such as IP rights, contract, publishing workflow, publisher relationship, and transaction management, as well as provides customer relations, data processing, and regulatory reporting services. Further, it develops and maintains content applications. The company serves banking and financial services, technology, digital retailing, healthcare, science, and insurance sector through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.