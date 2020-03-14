HedgeTrade Price Tops $1.40 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00027160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $402.45 million and approximately $904,207.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 44.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007591 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003925 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000939 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039584 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

