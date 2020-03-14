Hellenic Coin (HNC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,855.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded down 58.2% against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $383,917.84 and $10,855.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,533,847 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin.

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

