Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 10,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hess has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

