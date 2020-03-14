High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Upgraded by AltaCorp Capital to “Outperform”

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) was upgraded by stock analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 target price on shares of High Arctic Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

High Arctic Energy Services stock opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. High Arctic Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$4.00.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

